STOCKHOLM Jan 30 Nordea, the Nordic
region's biggest bank by value, posted better-than-expected
fourth-quarter operating profits on Wednesday and said it would
aim to have flat costs.
Operating profit for the period was 1.1 billion euros,
beating a mean forecast for 985 million seen in a Reuters poll
and compared with a year-ago 1.0 billion.
The group said it would aim to reach a return on capital of
15 percent and keep its core tier one ratio above 13 percent. It
would also seek to increase cost efficiency by 3 percent so that
its costs were overall flat in the future.
