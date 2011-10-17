BRIEF-UnipolSai 2016 profit 527 mln euro, to pay 0.125 euro dividend
* 2016 net profit 527 million euros from 738 million euros a year earlier which benefited from asset reallocation gains
Oct 17 The following is a table of forecasts for third-quarter profit for the top Nordic banks, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine smartestimates, which overweight analysts with the best track records.
BANK Q3 2011 Q2 2011 Q3 2010 Nordea (mln euros) 879 949 960 Danske (mln DKK) 1,379 2,081 1,870 DnB NOR (mln NOK) 4,275 4,652 4,157 SEB (SEBa.ST) (mln SEK) 3,553 4,278 2,847 Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST) (mln SEK) 3,948 4,136 3,606 Swedbank (SWEDa.ST) (mln SEK) 4,012 4,319 3,236
NOTE - Forecasts are for operating profit for all banks, apart from DnB NOR and Danske, which are pretax. (Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
* Says it will buy Yokohama-based real estate at 1.49 billion yen in total on March 27
* Reported on Thursday end-Q4 NAV per share of 23.39 Norwegian crowns ($2.80)