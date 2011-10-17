Oct 17 The following is a table of forecasts for third-quarter profit for the top Nordic banks, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine smartestimates, which overweight analysts with the best track records.

BANK Q3 2011 Q2 2011 Q3 2010 Nordea (mln euros) 879 949 960 Danske (mln DKK) 1,379 2,081 1,870 DnB NOR (mln NOK) 4,275 4,652 4,157 SEB (SEBa.ST) (mln SEK) 3,553 4,278 2,847 Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST) (mln SEK) 3,948 4,136 3,606 Swedbank (SWEDa.ST) (mln SEK) 4,012 4,319 3,236

NOTE - Forecasts are for operating profit for all banks, apart from DnB NOR and Danske, which are pretax. (Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)