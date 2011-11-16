* 213,000 bpd new capacity seen on-stream in 4th qtr

By Reese Ewing and Sabrina Lorenzi

SAO PAULO, Nov 16 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) is planning to increase its new oil and gas output capacity by 23 percent through the end of 2012, Chief Financial Officer Almir Barbassa said on Wednesday.

But Petrobras, which plans to become the world's largest publicly listed oil company by 2020, will be fighting against the current of slow start-ups, delays, aging fields and unexpected stoppages that have typically curbed its efforts to boost output in the past.

Petrobras averaged production of 2.599 million barrels of oil equivalent per day worldwide over the first nine months of 2011, which includes crude, natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas. Most of its production is in Brazil.

With a battery of new wells and platforms planned to come into production here through the end of next year, the company expects to have more than 600,000 bpd of new production capacity, much of which from the ultra-deep water fields in the so-called subsalt layer.

"We expect to have a very rapid increase in production from the subsalt," Barbassa told analysts on Wednesday's call, which followed the company's third quarter results that were released late on Friday. [ID:nN1E7AA1EW]

Through the end of 2011, Petrobras will bring 16 new wells on-stream with the potential to produce 175,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, Barbassa said.

Another four wells came on line in October with capacity to produce 38,000 bpd. These did not show up in the last quarter's results.

In 2012, another four platforms will come on-stream with the potential for an additional 414,000 bpd, Barbassa said.

SLOW STARTS

But considering the increase in unplanned stoppages of the company's platforms for safety and other unexpected reasons, it would be optimistic to assume that all of this new production capacity would be fully on-stream by the end of next year.

One of the biggest projects planned for 2012, the 180,000-bpd P-55 platform that will be deployed in Brazil's biggest producing field - the Roncador -, and the pilot 120-bpd production platform in the subsalt Guara field are only scheduled to start up in the forth quarter of the year.

Such massive endeavors often suffer delays and the production systems will take months to get up to full capacity, if there are no technical problems.

Unplanned stoppages and slow restarts to halted production units this year surged in the first and third quarter, Petrobras said, leading to what it estimated was a loss of 44,000 bpd of production.

But Petrobras' head of exploration and production strategy Eduardo Molinari said the ramp ups of the new production platforms next year would be faster than in the past.

"We already have drilling rigs arriving, so there will be more wells ready to connect when the platforms arrive," he said.

The company expects an additional 15 drilling rigs to reach Brazilian waters by the end of 2012, compared with the eight new rigs that arrived in 2011.

(Reporting by Reese Ewing, Marcelo Teixeira and Sabrina Lorenzi in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Alden Bentley and Bob Burgdorfer)