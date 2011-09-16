(Adds October duty set at 60 percent, product duty decree signed)

By Gleb Bryanski and Vladimir Soldatkin

SOCHI, Russia, Sept 16 Russia's top oil official Igor Sechin said the Energy Ministry risks delaying an oil tax reform by not providing key documents, while the energy minister said the crude export duty cut, needed to boost output, will go ahead but needs changes to the law.

Deputy Prime Minister Sechin, a close ally of Prime Minister Vladimir Putin who oversees natural resources, on Friday urged the ministry to hand over documents needed to implement the cut.

"When they send them we will have a legal framework and we will be able to take advantage of this new construction," Deputy Prime Minister Sechin told reporters, referring to a new export duty regime that cuts the coefficient used to calculate duty on crude oil exports.

The new regime is due to come into force from October, and next month's duty -- calculated on the basis of the previous month's average price -- reflects the reduced coefficient.

If the new regime is introduced, Russia's crude oil export duty will fall from Oct. 1 by 7.37 percent to $411.4 per tonne from $444.1 in September.

The decrease is a significant one, and analysts and industry executives have said it could be enough to return some marginal wells to operation for a quick boost to output.

Russia has still to change its customs legislation to introduce cuts in crude oil export duty.

"The uncertainty... is more legal in nature than substantive," Energy Minister Sergei Shmatko told Reuters.

"The measure will be implemented as planned, it's just that some legal issues have to be clarified. There will be clarity soon," he said in an interview.

While uncertainties still surround the crude oil duty cut, Putin has signed an order to unify duty on all types of oil products, except gasoline, at 66 percent of the crude duty level. This has ended a discounted duty regime on heavy fuel oil that had discouraged refinery upgrades.

At 66 percent, refiners are more likely to earn greater profits by constructing expensive new units to further refine fuel oil into higher-value motor fuels.

Gasoline is in deficit and subject to a protective duty of 90 percent to discourage exports.

Because the customs law includes provisions on crude, however, a permanent reduction in duty on crude oil cannot be implemented by government decree, as it can in the case of refined products.

Changes to the customs law could in theory happen rapidly, but quick passage is not guaranteed.

From Oct. 1, the government will use a coefficient of 60 to calculate the crude oil export duty, down from 65, the government officials said. But according to the existing law, it will still be able to use the 65 rate, though the duty cannot exceed the threshold.

"The government will keep the oil companies on a short lead. It will set the rate manually on monthly basis, and there is no 100 percent guarantee that it will always stick to the "60" level of the duty," a government source said.

Analysts say uncertainty may force the companies to postpone investments in oil production.

"If the prime minister de facto keeps on setting the marginal crude export duty each month at 60 percent, but leaves the option of ramping it back up at any point, oil companies could keep on pricing in the higher rate in their calculations and refrain from stepping up drilling activity," Troika Dialog said in a note. (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by John Bowker and Anthony Barker)