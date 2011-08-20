* Follows allegations of trust receiving bribes

* Malema has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing (Adds details, background)

By Agnieszka Flak

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 20 South Africa's special police investigation unit said on Saturday it would look into allegations of corruption and fraud against ANC Youth League leader Julius Malema.

Civil society group Afriforum has reported Malema to the police, repeating media allegations that he set up a trust fund into which businessmen and politicians paid thousands of rand in return for government contracts.

"Yes, we will be doing a full investigation on Julius Malema," McIntosh Polela, spokesman for the elite police unit known as the Hawks, told Reuters.

A Youth League spokesman declined to comment.

Malema has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and said the fund is a charity that supports different causes.

He had denied the trust was used for receiving bribes and said media reports probing his finances were "the imaginations of right-wing, narrow-minded and obsessed white people".

Malema's call to nationalise mines and seize white-owned land has unnerved investors but has also seen him gain ground among poor blacks who make up the majority of the country and envision him as a future leader of Africa's most powerful economy.

The ruling African National Congress' biggest ally in the trade union movement COSATU, opposition parties and civil society groups have also called on the ruling party to investigate Malema's flamboyant lifestyle.

Malema also has to appear before a disciplinary committee after the ANC on Friday charged with him "sowing divisions" in its ranks and bringing the party into disrepute after he called for the overthrow of the democratically elected government of neighbouring Botswana. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)