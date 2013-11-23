LONDON Nov 23 Arsenal stretched their Premier League lead to four points when they were gifted a 2-0 home victory over third-placed Southampton on Saturday following a laughable blunder by visiting goalkeeper Artur Boruc.

Southampton, beaten only once previously this season and with the league's best defence, were holding their own at the Emirates until Polish international Boruc tried to dummy his way past Olivier Giroud in the 22nd minute and was dispossessed to hand the Frenchman a goal.

Arsenal, who completed the win with a late Giroud penalty, have 28 points with Liverpool second on 24 after a pulsating Merseyside derby ended 3-3 at Goodison Park as Daniel Sturridge scored in the 89th minute for the visitors after Everton had twice come from behind to lead 3-2.

Newcastle United continued their great run as they followed up victories over Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur with a 2-1 home win over Norwich City to move to 20 points alongside champions Manchester United and Spurs, who are both in action on Sunday at Cardiff City and Manchester City respectively.

Chelsea, in fourth place on 21 points, play at lowly West Ham United later on Saturday and can move above Southampton who remain in third spot on 22 points after their defeat.

Stoke City beat 10-man Sunderland 2-0, after the visitors had defender Wes Brown sent off in the first half, while Swansea City won 2-1 at struggling Fulham whoa re in the drop zone.

Crystal Palace climbed off the bottom and above Sunderland as they collected their first away points of the season with a 1-0 victory at Hull City, with Tony Pulis, confirmed as their new manager earlier on Saturday, watching from the stands. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris)