* Nine-month net profit 147 mln euros vs 144 mln forecast
* Net interest income 393.5 mln euros vs 386 mln forecast
* Revenue growth continues on quarterly basis
* Bad loans ratio rise slightly
MADRID, Oct 21 Mid-sized Spanish bank Bankinter
said on Friday nine months net profit fell 1.4 percent
to 147 million euros from a year ago, beating forecasts for 144
million euros.
Net interest income -- what a bank earns on loans, minus
what it pays out on deposits -- fell 10.5 percent during the
first nine months to 393.5 million euros, also beating
forecasts.
But Bankinter flagged that in the third quarter, net
interest income grew 4 percent to 142 million euros "the highest
level for four quarters" and consolidated the improved trend
begun in the first quarter.
Bad loans as a percentage of total lending rose to 3.1
percent at end-September from 3.04 percent at end-June.
