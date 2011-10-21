(Adds details)

* Nine-month net profit 147 mln euros vs 144 mln forecast

* Net interest income 393.5 mln euros vs 386 mln forecast

* Revenue growth continues on quarterly basis

* Bad loans ratio rise slightly

MADRID, Oct 21 Mid-sized Spanish bank Bankinter said on Friday nine months net profit fell 1.4 percent to 147 million euros from a year ago, beating forecasts for 144 million euros.

Net interest income -- what a bank earns on loans, minus what it pays out on deposits -- fell 10.5 percent during the first nine months to 393.5 million euros, also beating forecasts.

But Bankinter flagged that in the third quarter, net interest income grew 4 percent to 142 million euros "the highest level for four quarters" and consolidated the improved trend begun in the first quarter.

Bad loans as a percentage of total lending rose to 3.1 percent at end-September from 3.04 percent at end-June.

