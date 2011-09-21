* Keeps key rate at 2.25 percent

* Says future rate path unusually uncertain

* Cites growing euro zone turmoil, global slowdown

* Crown edges up in response

OSLO, Sept 21 Norway's central bank kept its main interest rate at 2.25 percent on Wednesday, in line with expectations, citing a weaker global economy and worsening fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.

The central bank said that while prospects for the Norwegian economy remained good, the international backdrop, particularly in Europe, meant key rates abroad "will be very low over several years ahead".

The Norwegian crown edged up in response.

Norges Bank said there was "an unusually high level of uncertainty" about its future interest rate moves but that it now expected to keep rates low for a longer period than it had back in June.

"The prospects for the world economy have weakened considerably in the course of summer. External developments and the turbulence in financial markets are also affecting the domestic outlook," Deputy Governor Jan F. Qvigstad said in a statement.

The decision came six weeks after the bank -- shaken by a slowdown in the European Union and United States -- discarded a planned series of rate hikes and assumed a wait-and-see stance with no guidance on rates ahead.

Until then, Norges Bank had been eager to check nascent inflation and hold back wage growth and housing prices as Norway's non-oil economy accelerated.

Last week all but one of 12 analysts surveyed by Reuters predicted the bank would keep its key rate stable at 2.25 percent on Wednesday with nine forecasting it would stay there for the rest of the year.

"There is an unusually high level of uncertainty surrounding the key policy rate ahead," the central bank said in a statement. "If price and cost inflation moves up and growth prospects improve, the key policy rate may be raised. If the Norwegian economy is exposed to new major shocks, with a further deterioration in the outlook for growth and inflation, the key policy rate may be reduced."

The crown soared earlier this month as investors sought new safe havens after the Swiss National Bank put a ceiling on its currency. Norges Bank's governor said at the time that interest rates could be cut if it strengthened too much.

TO SEE NORGES BANK STATEMENT, CLICK ON: here (Reporting by Oslo newsroom Editing by Mike Peacock)