OSLO, Sept 21 Norway's central bank kept its main interest rate at 2.25 percent on Wednesday despite the recent strengthening of the crown, as inflation remains soft at home while there are growing worries over the international economic outlook.

Last week all but one of 12 analysts surveyed by Reuters had predicted the bank would keep its key rate on hold at 2.25 percent.

The decision comes six weeks after the bank dropped its rate hike bias and switched to a wait-and-see stance as growth prospects in Europe and the United States disintegrated.

The bank's governor said earlier this month that it may cut rates if the crown strengthened too much, after Switzerland's move to weaken the franc sent Norway's currency soaring. (Reporting By Oslo newsroom)