BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to acquire Tower Ltd
* Deal for all cash offer of $1.17 per tower share, for an aggregate acquisition cost of $197 million
OSLO, Sept 21 Norway's central bank kept its main interest rate at 2.25 percent on Wednesday despite the recent strengthening of the crown, as inflation remains soft at home while there are growing worries over the international economic outlook.
Last week all but one of 12 analysts surveyed by Reuters had predicted the bank would keep its key rate on hold at 2.25 percent.
The decision comes six weeks after the bank dropped its rate hike bias and switched to a wait-and-see stance as growth prospects in Europe and the United States disintegrated.
The bank's governor said earlier this month that it may cut rates if the crown strengthened too much, after Switzerland's move to weaken the franc sent Norway's currency soaring. (Reporting By Oslo newsroom)
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 President Donald Trump is planning to issue a directive targeting a controversial Dodd-Frank rule that requires companies to disclose whether their products contain "conflict minerals" from a war-torn part of Africa, sources familiar with the administration's thinking.