Sept 25 Wall Street's self-regulator, top
exchanges and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on
Tuesday fined New York-based broker-dealer Hold Brothers On-Line
Investment Services LLC more than $5.9 million for a series of
violations including manipulative trading activities.
Hold Brothers, which primarily operates as a day-trading
firm, was censured and fined $3.4 million by the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority, along with NYSE Arca Inc, the
NASDAQ Stock Market LLC, NASDAQ OMX BX Inc, and BATS Exchange
Inc.
In a related case, the SEC also said on Tuesday it charged
Hold Brothers and three executives for allowing foreign traders
to access U.S. markets and conduct manipulative trading through
accounts the firm controlled. The SEC's charges were settled,
with Hold Brothers agreeing to pay more than $2.5 million in
fines.
FINRA said it found that Hold Brothers' largest account,
Demostrate LLC, and an affiliate, Trade Alpha, had manipulated
the prices of multiple securities as day-trading firms.
The independent regulator said it discovered "hundreds of
instances" where the foreign day traders influenced the trading
algorithms of unaware market participants to provide the traders
with favorable execution pricing that otherwise would not have
been available to them.
FINRA also said Hold Brothers had neglected to establish and
maintain a supervisory system for the firm's trading activities,
which caused the firm to overlook many "red flags" of suspicious
trading. Even when instances of manipulative trading were made
aware to its compliance department, FINRA said the firm failed
to file necessary reports.
Thomas Gira, FINRA's head of market regulation, said Hold
Brothers had essentially "turned a blind eye" to many of their
trading activities and failed to comply with anti-money-
laundering requirements.