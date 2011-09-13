European shares end at 2-week high, SocGen and Total advance
* Bank of America analysts upbeat on European equities (Adds details, closing prices)
STRASBOURG, France, Sept 13 European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso welcomed Italy's deficit reduction plans on Tuesday but said they had to be rigorously implemented if they were to be successful.
After meeting Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on the sidelines of a European Parliament meeting in Strasbourg, Barroso said the budget proposal before Italy's parliament should also help remove obstacles to Italy boosting its growth.
The plan aims to achieve a balanced budget by 2013.
"The latest measures, which the prime minister presented to me in detail, are designed to put Italy on track to achieve that goal," Barroso said. "Rapid, effective and rigorous implementation is therefore absolutely essential."
* Bank of America analysts upbeat on European equities (Adds details, closing prices)
Feb 9 In the face of U.S. state regulatory hurdles, U.S. annuities and life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life said on Thursday it extended the deadline for its $1.6 billion sale to China's Anbang Insurance Group, and has negotiated the right to accept other offers.
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 The International Monetary Fund does not see firm evidence that currency wars are nearing but would like to see Group of 20 major economies reaffirm their commitment to free and fair trade this year, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.