By Katya Wachtel and Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Aaron Pressman
NEW YORK Nov 14 Patrick McCormack, the manager
of hedge fund Tiger Consumer Management, decided to bet against
rival David Einhorn in the third quarter.
McCormack's $2 billion fund jumped into two stocks that
Einhorn, founder of $8 billion Greenlight Capital Management and
one of a handful of savvy traders who can move markets with his
"short" calls, has said publicly he is shorting, or betting
against.
Quarterly regulatory filings for Tiger Consumer show
McCormack acquired a 280,000 share stake in Chipotle Mexican
Grill Inc and increased his fund's stake in Green
Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc by 500,000 shares to 1.5
million shares.
Einhorn, one of the $2 trillion hedge fund industry's most
closely watched managers, has given presentations questioning
the prospects for both Chipotle and Green Mountain Coffee.
Also taking the opposite side of Einhorn on Green Mountain
is Dinakar Singh, whose $4 billion TPG-Axon Capital Management
opened a 2.5 million share stake in Green Mountain Coffee.
Tiger Consumer and TPG-Axon disclosed their recent moves in
so-called 13-F filings, which all large money managers are
required to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission after the close of each quarter.
John Paulson's Paulson & Co had not released its filing one
hour after the SEC's customary deadline. The SEC did say that
certain funds affected by Superstorm Sandy could ask for an
extension to file. Spokespeople for Paulson did not immediately
return emails or calls asking for comment.
The filings give a glimpse into the thinking and strategies
of managers and, in this case, indicate that while Einhorn is
bearish on the two stocks, McCormack is more bullish.
Other filings reveal that $6 billion Tiger Global Management
made a big bet on Yahoo Inc by opening a 25 million
share position in the internet company, and Philippe Laffont's
$3.5 billion Coatue Management acquired 1.4 million shares in
social networking company Facebook Inc.
Viking Global Management also took a recent liking to
Facebook, a sign that the company's shares may have fallen so
much that managers are seeing value in the stock.
Einhorn, meanwhile, went wild over Yahoo, taking a 5 million
share stake in the company.
Overall, the third quarter was a good one for U.S. stocks
and hedge funds, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 5.76 percent
and the average hedge fund gaining 3 percent. By contrast,
stocks have retreated mightily so far in the fourth quarter,
with the S&P 500 falling 5 percent as of Nov. 13.
Since 13-F filings are released roughly 45 days after the
end of quarter, it is important to note that what might have
appeared as profitable bets by a manager in the third quarter
might not be so smart right now in light of the recent market
reaction.
Much of the selling in stocks right now is a response to
concern about whether a newly re-elected President Obama and a
Republican-controlled House of Representatives will be able to
reach an agreement to deal with expiring income tax cuts and
large pre-planned spending cuts.
For more on how big money managers traded in the third
quarter, here is a breakdown by sectors and high-profile stocks:
CONSUMER
Yale University's $19.3 billion endowment acquired 133,000
shares of children's clothing company Carter's Inc.
Tiger Consumer added about 500,000 shares to its stake in
Monster Beverage Corp, whose stock dropped 24 percent
in the third quarter.
TPG-Axon opened a new 1.2 million stake retail chain Dollar
General Corp.
Third Point opened a 5 million share position in Kraft Foods
Group Inc.
FINANCIALS
Farallon Capital Management nearly doubled it position in
credit card company Visa Inc to 1.17 million shares.
Alyeska Capital raised it stake in Citigroup Inc to
943,000 shares from 181,400 shares.
Viking Global added a new position in Citigroup, buying
nearly 2 million shares. Maverick Capital also jumped on the
Citigroup bandwagon, nearly doubling its position to 5 million
shares.
Appaloosa Management made lots of move in financials in the
second quarter, opening an 8.25 million stake in American
International Group Inc and opening a 2.4 million shares
position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. Meanwhile, the David
Tepper-led fund cut its position in Bank of America Corp
by 1.1 million shares.
Billionaire investor George Soros' family office, Soros Fund
Management, also opened a new position in AIG, adding 15 million
shares, along with put options covering 250,000 shares. A put
option allows a trader to sell a security at a specified price.
Soros also added new positions of 1.5 million shares in
Citigroup.
HEALTHCARE
Greenlight Capital increased its stake in Aetna Inc
to 4.4 million shares, up from 3.1 million at the end of the
second quarter. At the same time, the Einhorn-led fund sold out
its position in Wellpoint Inc.
Third Point, meanwhile, raised its stake in Wellpoint to
1.25 million shares from 850,000 in the second quarter. But the
Dan Loeb hedge fund exited positions in Humana, Aetna and cut
its stake in Cigna Inc nearly in half to 1.4 million
shares.
Jana Partners opened a new stake in Aetna of 2.3 million
shares.
HOUSING
Brigade Capital Management roughly doubled its stake in
Beazer Homes USA Inc to 2.5 million shares, but
eliminated its 500,000 share position in DR Horton Inc.
INTERNET
Tiger Global raised its stake in Facebook Inc to 11.7
million shares from 2 million shares at the end of the second
quarter.
Viking Global Investors opened a 4.1 million position in
Facebook.
MEDIA
TPG-Axon cut its largest holding, Sirius XM Radio Inc
, by over 55 million shares and reducing its position to
31.8 million.
TECH
Eton Park Capital Management more than cut its stake in
Apple Inc, reducing its holding to 250,000 shares.