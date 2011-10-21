U.S. Treasury to sell $45 bln in 4-week bills
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see:
(Repeats to fix formatting)
TOKYO, Oct 21 nine major life insurers as of the end of March, and the amount they held in currency hedges via forwards contracts.
Data for September 2011 is scheduled to be published in November.
(In billions of yen)
March 2011 March 2010
Japanese Foreign Currency Japanese Foreign Currency
bonds bonds selling bonds bonds selling Nippon 17,839.3 6,710.3 4,790.6 17,405.4 5,876.2 4,182.2 Dai-ichi 13,435.0 5,050.1 3,578.8 12,990.0 4,344.1 2,988.4 Meiji Yasuda 12,498.2 2,135.3 877.8 10,441.3 1,557.7 851.1 Sumitomo 9,390.3 2,207.3 2,207.3 8,060.3 1,783.8 1,783.8 Taiyo 2,561.2 844.6 723.9 2,377.8 823.9 688.7 Daido 2,450.3 144.7 256.7 2,688.6 55.9 148.4 Asahi 2,785.9 199.6 201.5 2,531.3 285.9 278.4 Mitsui 2,741.3 459.4 498.4 2,724.8 464.7 533.7 Fukoku 2,430.7 590.7 342.7 2,566.0 355.8 223.3 (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Joseph Radford)
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see:
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 Whether Britain accepts the authority of the European Court of Justice will be a key factor when the European Central Bank decides if the clearing of euros can remain in London after Brexit, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday.
* Osisko Mining announces increase to previously announced bought deal financing to $52 million