By Felipe Iturrieta

SANTIAGO, Nov 24 Global financial turmoil is seen pinching Chilean companies' margins in the fourth quarter, with commodity-related and retail stocks' earnings seen suffering most, analysts say.

Chile's economic expansion is seen slowing sharply in the second half this year as Europe's spreading debt crisis weighs, and amid signs of a slowdown in key Asian markets like China, the world's top consumer of Chile's No.1 export, copper.

Third-quarter results of some of the top commodity- producing companies in Chile have set the tone.

Profits of heavyweight industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN, one of the world's biggest pulp producers, sank over 50 percent in the third quarter on weaker demand and prices for pulp amid global financial turbulence, the company said on Thursday. [ID:nSAG003160]

Fellow forestry group CMPC's CAR.SN third-quarter profit fell 56 percent, and while Steelmaker CAP's CAP.SN third- quarter net profit surged 75 percent on higher prices and shipments, it warned its margins had suffered. [ID:nN1E7A31TQ]

"The numbers in the fourth quarter are going to be the first sign of the impact of the crisis on (local) companies," said Francisco Errandonea, head of research at Santander GBM in Santiago.

"The sector you normally see the first signs of the impact of a crisis is commodities, mainly through prices," he added.

Chile's Central Bank President Jose De Gregorio sounded a note of caution on Tuesday, saying Chile's economy will surely start to feel the deepening of Europe's spreading debt crisis.

He said the central bank's decision to keep rates on hold in recent months has bought time to see how the external turbulence evolves, but said the bank has the option of increasing monetary stimulus to help mitigate the impact. [ID:nN1E7AL0JA]

Chile's economy is seen growing 4.7 percent in the second half of the year, down sharply from a pace of 8 percent in the first half, and weakening dynamism in the economy could also hit retailers like Cencosud CEN.SN and Falabella FAL.SN.

"Consumption in general could receive a knock from a slowdown in economic growth," said Ximena Garcia, an analyst with the EuroAmerica brokerage.

However, while margins are being squeezed and earnings will likely suffer, poor earnings are unlikely to heavily pressure already depressed share prices while markets are focused on Europe's woes.

"Corporate earnings have not had much impact on bourse trading lately, unlike what is going on internationally," Garcia said.

A sharp depreciation of Chile's peso, which has weakened as risk aversion spurred a retreat to the dollar, is also pinching margins.

The peso CLP=CL has depreciated around 11 percent against the dollar year-to-date, which compares with an 8.4 percent appreciation during 2010.

"The currency effect will continue to be felt in the fourth quarter, but there will also be an impact in operating profits, because revenues will fall, costs will rise and that will lower margins," said Elizabeth Palma, an analyst at the Tanner brokerage. (Editing by Simon Gardner and Jan Paschal)