MEXICO CITY Oct 3 Mexico's peso, which has recently hit a more than two year low, will trade back at stronger levels since it is anchored by the sound fundamentals of the Mexican economy, central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Monday.

"You can be sure that in the medium term the exchange rate is strongly anchored at levels below what we are seeing currently," he told a conference.

(Reporting by Krista Hughes and Michael O'Boyle)