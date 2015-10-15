CARDIFF Oct 15 Factbox on this weekend's Rugby World Cup quarter-finals:
NEW ZEALAND v FRANCE
55 meetings (NZ won 42, France won 12, one draw)
Highest score: France 42 New Zealand 33 (Marseille, 18/11/2000)
Biggest New Zealand winning margin : 61-10 (Christchurch, 09/06/2007)
Biggest France winning margin: 22-8 (Christchurch, 26/06/1994)
Rugby World Cup meetings:
New Zealand 8 France 7 (Auckland, 23/10/2011, final)
New Zealand 37 France 17 (Auckland 24/09/2011, pool)
France 20 New Zealand 18 (Cardiff 06/10/2007, quarter-final)
New Zealand 40 France 13 (Sydney 20/11/2003, third place playoff)
France 43 New Zealand 31 (London 31/10/1999, semi-final)
New Zealand 29 France 9 (Auckland 20/06/1987, final)
William Hill odds (on Oct 15): New Zealand 1-6, France 5-1, draw 25-1
- - - -
IRELAND v ARGENTINA
15 meetings (Ireland won 10, Argentina won five)
Highest score: Ireland 46 Argentina 24 (Dublin, 24/11/2012)
Biggest Ireland winning margin: Ireland 46 Argentina 24 (Dublin, 24/11/2012)
Biggest Argentina winning margin: Argentina 16 Ireland 0 (Buenos Aires, 02/06/2007)
Rugby World Cup meetings:
Argentina 28 Ireland 24 (Lens, 20/10/1999, quarter-final playoff
Ireland 16 Argentina 15 (Adelaide, 26/10/2003, pool)
Argentina 30 Ireland 15 (Paris, 30/09/2007, pool)
William Hill odds (on Oct 15): Ireland 8-15, Argentina 7-4, draw 20-1
- - - -
AUSTRALIA v SCOTLAND
28 meetings (Australia won 19, Scotland won nine)
Highest score: Scotland 15 Australia 44 (Edinburgh, 25/11/2006)
Biggest Australia winning margin: Australia 45 Scotland 3 (Sydney, 13/06/1998)
Biggest Scotland winning margin: Scotland 24 Australia 15 (Edinburgh, 19/12/1981)
Rugby World Cup meeting:
Australia 33 Scotland 16 (Brisbane, 08/11/2003, quarter-final)
William Hill odds (on Oct 15): Australia 1-10, Scotland 7-1, draw 33-1
- - - -
SOUTH AFRICA v WALES
30 meetings (SA won 27, Wales won two, one draw)
Highest score: South Africa 96 Wales 13 (Pretoria, 27/06/1998)
Biggest South Africa winning margin: 96-13 (Pretoria, 27/06/1998)
Biggest Wales winning margin: 29-19 (Cardiff, 26/06/1999)
Rugby World Cup meeting:
2011 - South Africa 17 Wales 16 (Wellington, 11/09/2011, pool)
William Hill odds (on Oct. 15): South Africa 1-3, Wales 5-2, draw 25-1
