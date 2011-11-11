* No evidence of favoritism, wrongdoing - Ruemmler

* Republicans had subpoenaed documents

* White House narrowed response to four key categories

* Some e-mails on loan restructuring withheld

By Roberta Rampton

WASHINGTON, Nov 11 The White House on Friday turned over about 135 pages of e-mails to Republicans investigating the government's aid to solar company Solyndra, but said the package did not include evidence of wrongdoing in a $535 million loan guarantee to the now-bankrupt company.

Republicans in the House of Representatives who are looking into government decisions on the aid had subpoenaed the White House for the documents. The White House narrowed its response to topics it said were most relevant to the investigation.

"None of these documents contain evidence of political favoritism or wrongdoing by White House officials," Kathryn Ruemmler, President Barack Obama's chief counsel, said in a letter to the House Energy and Commerce committee.

The e-mails do not show the White House playing any role in decisions to give Solyndra the loan guarantee, an administration official said.

Ruemmler said the White House held back a group of e-mails related to discussions it had with the Energy Department about its decision in February to restructure Solyndra's debt.

That decision allowed $75 million from private investors to be ranked ahead of the government in the event of bankruptcy.

An administration official said those documents would be made available for review by committee investigators.

Solyndra went bankrupt in September and was raided by the FBI, becoming a politically sensitive issue for Obama in the lead-up to the 2012 presidential election.

Obama and top officials had held up Solyndra as an example of its strategy of creating "green energy" jobs.

House Republicans have worked to publicize details they consider to be embarrassing for the administration from more than 200,000 pages of e-mails collected so far in their investigation.

According to e-mails made public by Republicans earlier this week, oilman George Kaiser, a major private backer of Solyndra and a fundraiser for Obama, and his representatives discussed the company in meetings with White House officials.

The Republicans are scheduled to grill Energy Secretary Steven Chu at a hearing on Thursday on the Solyndra issue.

The White House has launched its own inquiry into the Energy Department's loan portfolio. (Editing by Ted Kerr)