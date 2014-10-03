Oct 3 Holdsport Ltd :

* EBITDA increased by 8.4 pct to R123.6 million in half-year ended Aug 31, 2014

* Sales up 7.3 pct to R677.1 million in half-year ended Aug 31, 2014

* Core headline EPS increased by 6.7 pct to 174.0 cents in half-year ended Aug 31, 2014

* Expect trading conditions to remain challenging for remainder of year

* Declared an interim gross dividend of 85.0 cents per share