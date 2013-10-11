UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 11 Holdsport Ltd : * Says H1 sales up 5.0% to R630.9 million * Says core headline earnings per share increased by 3.8% to 163.1 cents * Says interim gross dividend increased to 75 cents per share * Expects trading conditions to remain challenging for the remainder of the
year * Plans to open two new stores in the next financial year and are evaluating
other opportunities
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources