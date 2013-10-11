JOHANNESBURG Oct 11 Holdsport Ltd : * Says H1 sales up 5.0% to R630.9 million * Says core headline earnings per share increased by 3.8% to 163.1 cents * Says interim gross dividend increased to 75 cents per share * Expects trading conditions to remain challenging for the remainder of the

year * Plans to open two new stores in the next financial year and are evaluating

other opportunities