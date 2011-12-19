Dec 18 U.S. consumers spent $30.9 billion
toward online purchases during the current holiday season, a 15
percent increase from the year-ago period, as shoppers took
advantage of free shipping and other online deals, according to
comScore.
comScore also said spending has reached a crescendo for this
season and will begin to slow as Christmas nears.
Sales surpassed $1 billion on four days during the work week
of Dec. 12-16, said comScore, a closely watched Web-tracking
firm.
"Free shipping is undoubtedly one of the most important
incentives for consumers and has become a key driver of online
buying activity over the past few years," comScore Chairman Gian
Fulgoni said in a statement.
comScore said "Cyber Monday" has become the top-ranked
shopping day for the second year in a row.
Cyber Monday is traditionally the first Monday after
Thanksgiving when employees return to offices and purchase items
with their work computers.
J.C. Penney and other department stores, including
Kohl's Corp and Macy's, used Facebook a lot more
this year to attract online shoppers.
J.C. Penney released its Black Friday deals on Facebook,
allowing customers to browse the promotions, create shareable
wish lists and send tips to friends.
comScore said it measured the data for the first 46 days of
the November-December 2011 holiday season.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Vinu
Pilakkott)