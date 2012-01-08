DUBAI Jan 8 Saudi Hollandi Bank
, partly owned by the Royal Bank of Scotland,
got approval from the Saudi authorities for its 20 percent
capital increase, the bank said in a regulatory filing on
Sunday.
The increase, which has to be completed within the next six
months, will see the bank's capital increased to 3.97 billion
riyals ($1.06 billion) from 3.31 billion riyals, the statement
said.
"Such increase will be paid by transferring an amount of
661.5 million riyals from retained earnings account to the
bank's capital," the statement added.
Saudi Hollandi had said last month it will distribute one
bonus share for every five shares owned, subject to regulatory
and shareholder approval, with the capital increase aimed at
supporting the bank's growth.
($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Mirna Sleiman; Editing
by David French)