(Merges capital increase stories, adds details, background)
DUBAI Jan 8 Saudi Arabia's financial
regulator has approved a 33 percent capital increase for Saudi
British Bank (SABB) and a 20 percent hike for Saudi
Hollandi Bank, it said in separate regulatory filings
on Sunday.
SABB, an affiliate of HSBC, will raise its capital
to 10 billion riyals ($2.67 billion) from 7.5 billion riyals by
transferring 2.5 billion riyals from its retained earnings.
It will issue a bonus share for every three existing shares
owned by registered shareholders, bringing its total number of
shares to 1 billion.
Meanwhile, Saudi Hollandi, which is partly owned by the
Royal Bank of Scotland, won approval to increase its
capital to 3.97 billion riyals from 3.31 billion riyals by
distributing an extra share for every five shares owned.
The increase for both banks has to be carried out in the
next six months, the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) said in
statements posted on the stock exchange website.
A number of Saudi banks are seeking to increase their
capital to help fund expansion plans.
Banque Saudi Fransi, which is 31 percent owned by
Credit Agricole, said last week it was also seeking a
25 percent increase in capital, subject to regulatory and
shareholder approval.
The Saudi banking sector is expected to post higher revenues
in 2012, fuelled by higher loan growth and fee income and
falling provisions for bad loans, NCB Capital said in a report
in December.
($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif and Angus McDowall; Writing by
Angus McDowall; Editing by David French)