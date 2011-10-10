* Says to buy pipeline, tankage assets
* Deal for $340 mln
* Transaction to close in November
* Holly expects deal to result in $47 mln incremental annual
rev
* Cos expect to enter into 15-year throughput agreements
(Follows alerts)
Oct 10 Holly Energy Partners LP said it
had entered into an agreement to buy certain pipeline, tankage,
loading rack and crude receiving assets for $340 million from
HollyFrontier Corp .
The assets are located at HollyFrontier's El Dorado, Kansas
and Cheyenne, Wyoming refineries in the United States.
The company said it will pay $150 million in promissory
notes and $190 million in equity.
The deal, which is expected to close next month, will add
$47 million to Holly Energy's annual revenue.
The two companies expect to enter into 15-year throughput
agreements in connection with the deal.
HollyFrontier shares closed at $30.48 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange, while units of Holly Energy closed at
$52.30.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)