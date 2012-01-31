(Follows alerts)

Jan 31 Crude pipeline and storage company Holly Energy Partners LP reported a leak in its crude oil gathering system in West Texas.

About 1100 barrels of crude oil have been recovered from the spill and additional volume has been absorbed in the soil, the company said.

The pipeline gathers crude oil in the Permian Basin for transport to nearby refineries in Midland, Texas.

Holly Energy said it does not expect any "material environmental impact" or safety risk to the public. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)