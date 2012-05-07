(Adds details)

HOUSTON May 7 HollyFrontier Corp has a "heavy turnaround schedule" in the third and fourth quarters of 2012 with work planned at its Oklahoma and Utah refineries, Chief Executive Officer Mike Jennings told analysts on Monday.

He said work at the 155,300 barrel-per-day (bpd) Tulsa, Oklahoma, refinery would involve the entire 85,000 bpd west plant, while work at the 31,000 bpd Woods Cross, Utah, refinery would involve its gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit.

HollyFrontier in January announced a $225 million plan to expand the Woods Cross refinery to add 14,000 bpd in crude processing capability. The project is slated to be finished by late 2014.

Jennings said during the company's first-quarter 2012 earnings call on Monday that a second expansion in part to increase diesel fuel output is still under consideration.

Chief Operating Officer Dave Lamp said crude throughput at the company's refineries was expected to be 420,000 bpd in the second quarter, up from 408,000 bpd in the first quarter. (Reporting By Kristen Hays; editing by Jim Marshall)