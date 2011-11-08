* Q3 EPS $2.48 vs est $2.41
* Rev more than doubled to $5.17 bln
* Gross margin jumped about 170 pct
(Follows alerts)
Nov 8 Crude oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp
posted quarterly results above analysts' estimates,
helped by higher refining gross margins as it sourced cheaper
crude from the Southwest and Mid-Continent regions of the United
States.
Overall refinery gross margins rose nearly threefold
to$28.10 per produced barrel from $10.41 a year ago.
HollyFrontier -- formed in July after Holly Corp bought
rival Frontier Oil Corp -- has seen margins skyrocketing, as it
refines WTI crude CLc1 that has been trading at a sharp
discount to the European benchmark Brent LCOc1.
The Dallas-based company's third-quarter net profit rose
almost ten-fold to $523.1 million, or $2.48 a share, from $51.2
million, or $0.48 per share, a year ago.
Revenue more than doubled to $5.17 billion.
Analysts had expected a profit of $2.41 a share, on revenue
of $4.56 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares, which have gained about two-thirds in
value since the start of the year, closed at $33.28 on Monday on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)