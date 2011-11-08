* Q3 EPS $2.48 vs est $2.41

* Rev more than doubled to $5.17 bln

* Gross margin jumped about 170 pct (Follows alerts)

Nov 8 Crude oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp posted quarterly results above analysts' estimates, helped by higher refining gross margins as it sourced cheaper crude from the Southwest and Mid-Continent regions of the United States.

Overall refinery gross margins rose nearly threefold to$28.10 per produced barrel from $10.41 a year ago.

HollyFrontier -- formed in July after Holly Corp bought rival Frontier Oil Corp -- has seen margins skyrocketing, as it refines WTI crude CLc1 that has been trading at a sharp discount to the European benchmark Brent LCOc1.

The Dallas-based company's third-quarter net profit rose almost ten-fold to $523.1 million, or $2.48 a share, from $51.2 million, or $0.48 per share, a year ago.

Revenue more than doubled to $5.17 billion.

Analysts had expected a profit of $2.41 a share, on revenue of $4.56 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares, which have gained about two-thirds in value since the start of the year, closed at $33.28 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)