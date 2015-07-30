* Deal could still be back on table

* Combination would create 4th largest refiner by capacity

* HollyFrontier shares surge, Tesoro falls (Updates with details throughout)

By Jessica Resnick-Ault and Mike Stone

July 30 Tesoro Corp held talks to buy smaller rival oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp earlier this year in a bid to join the top echelons of the competitive U.S. refining industry, according to people familiar with the matter.

Both companies were in discussions in the first quarter of 2015, but the negotiations were scuttled after HollyFrontier's board of directors balked at Tesoro's terms, including the proposed price, the sources said this week.

The sources did not disclose Tesoro's offer price for HollyFrontier, which has a market capitalization of around $9 billion. Tesoro is still interested in a deal and the talks may be rekindled, the people said.

The sources asked not to be identified because the negotiations were confidential. San Antonio-based Tesoro and Dallas-based HollyFrontier did not immediately comment.

A combined company would be the fourth largest independent U.S. refiner, with a network of oil processing plants stretching across the Midwest and West Coast, from Oklahoma to California and Alaska.

HollyFrontier's shares rallied over 7 percent on the news and were on track for their biggest one-day gain in 3-1/2 years.

HollyFrontier shares rose 3.5 percent at $47.68 after rising as high as $49.54. Tesoro was down 2.7 percent at $95.21.

If successful, buying HollyFrontier would end a four-year effort by Tesoro Chief Executive Officer Gregory Goff to expand the company's footprint eastward. He has approached privately held refiner Sinclair, one source said.

HollyFrontier would offer Tesoro access to the lucrative Rocky Mountain region, where refiners close to domestic crude production have seen margins rise as they have access to crude that can be difficult to transport to traditional refining centers on the Gulf Coast. (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Jeffrey Benkoe)