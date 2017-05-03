BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
May 3 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by a 61 percent rise in operating costs.
Net loss attributable to the company's shareholders was $45.5 million, or 26 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $21.3 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
The latest quarter included $12.0 million of one-time charges.
HONG KONG, June 15 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd said it would buy 50 Boeing 737MAX series aircraft from Boeing for an aggregate list price of $5.8 billion, to meet demand for more efficient aircraft while expanding its fleet portfolio.
* Mandalay Resources Corporation provides update on flooding at Cerro Bayo Mine