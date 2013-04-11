HOUSTON, April 11 Independent refiner
HollyFrontier Corp plans to build a rail facility at its
New Mexico refining system in collaboration with logistics
partnership Holly Energy Partners to enable access to
various cheap inland U.S. crude oils, the companies said on
Thursday.
The project, expected to be finished by early 2014, will
connect to Holly Energy's crude oil pipeline system in
southeastern New Mexico. It will have an initial capacity of up
to 70,000 barrels per day.
The project will enable HollyFrontier to tap different crude
oil types including West Texas Intermediate, West Texas Sour and
heavy Canadian crude. Its Artesia, New Mexico, refinery has a
capacity of 105,000 bpd.
The companies also said the project will give producers in
the region more takeaway options as output grows.