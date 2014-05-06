UPDATE 8-Growing U.S. supply concerns keep oil prices under pressure
* OPEC leans towards cut extension but need non-members - sources
May 6 Oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp's quarterly profit fell 54 percent as its refined product margins declined.
Net income attributable to the company's shareholders slid to $152.1 million, or 76 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $333.7 million, or $1.63 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
