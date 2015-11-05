BRIEF-NordLB says hopes complete ship loan deal with KKR in Q2
April 6 NordLB board member Hinrich Holm says at annual press conference
Nov 5 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp's quarterly profit rose 12 percent as lower crude costs boosted refining margins.
Net income attributable to the company's shareholders rose to $196.3 million, or $1.04 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $175 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier. (1.usa.gov/1GN6Lhj)
The company's total operating costs and expenses slumped 35 percent in the quarter. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
SAO PAULO, April 6 Qatar Investment Authority's sold about 2.5 percent of Banco Santander Brasil SA for 2.3 billion reais ($737 million) in a restricted offering after banks exercised an option to buy extra units, the bank said on Thursday.
* Achillion announces initiation of patient dosing in phase 2 study of ACH-4471 for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria