Nov 5 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp's quarterly profit rose 12 percent as lower crude costs boosted refining margins.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders rose to $196.3 million, or $1.04 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $175 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier. (1.usa.gov/1GN6Lhj)

The company's total operating costs and expenses slumped 35 percent in the quarter. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)