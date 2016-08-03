Aug 3 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, as it took a $654.1 million impairment charge amid weak refining margins.

The net loss attributable to the company's shareholders was $409.4 million, or $2.33 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with net income of $360.8 million, or $1.88 per share, a year earlier.

Sales and other revenue fell nearly 27 percent to $2.72 billion. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)