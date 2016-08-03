Aug 3 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp
reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-earlier profit,
as it took a $654.1 million impairment charge amid weak refining
margins.
The net loss attributable to the company's shareholders was
$409.4 million, or $2.33 per share, in the second quarter ended
June 30, compared with net income of $360.8 million, or $1.88
per share, a year earlier.
Sales and other revenue fell nearly 27 percent to $2.72
billion.
(Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)