Tesla to take orders for solar roof tiles starting April
March 24 Tesla Motors Inc will start taking orders for its solar roof tiles in April, Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a Tweet on Friday.
Feb 25 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp swung to a quarterly loss, hurt by a $244 million charge related to the value of its inventory.
Net loss attributable to HollyFrontier shareholders was $222.2 million, or $1.13 per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
That compared with a net income of $62.9 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier. HollyFrontier also reported a profit in the third quarter.
Sales and other revenue fell 11 percent to $4.28 billion in the latest fourth quarter. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
WASHINGTON/CALGARY, Alberta, March 24 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration approved TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline on Friday, cheering the oil industry and angering environmentalists even as further hurdles for the controversial project loom.