Feb 25 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp swung to a quarterly loss, hurt by a $244 million charge related to the value of its inventory.

Net loss attributable to HollyFrontier shareholders was $222.2 million, or $1.13 per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

That compared with a net income of $62.9 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier. HollyFrontier also reported a profit in the third quarter.

Sales and other revenue fell 11 percent to $4.28 billion in the latest fourth quarter. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)