May 6 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp said it would buy back $1 billion of its stock and reported a 49 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower crude prices.

The Dallas-based company said the buyback plan would replace its existing stock repurchase programs, which had $462 million remaining.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders rose to $226.9 million, or $1.16 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $152.1 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales and other revenue declined to $3.01 billion from $4.79 billion. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)