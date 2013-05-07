May 7 HollyFrontier Corp Chief Executive Officer Michael Jennings said the refiner will spend $125 million to $150 million on buying RINs, this year after prices for the ethanol credits spiked.

HollyFrontier needs to buy 50 percent of its total ethanol credit requirement this year on the market, he said.

"At current prices, the cost of compliance is in the range of $125-150 million for the current year," Jennings said.