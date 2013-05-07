BRIEF-Brompton Split Banc Corp announces extension of term
* Board approved extension of maturity date of class A, preferred shares of co for additional 5 year term to Nov 29, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 HollyFrontier Corp Chief Executive Officer Michael Jennings said the refiner will spend $125 million to $150 million on buying RINs, this year after prices for the ethanol credits spiked.
HollyFrontier needs to buy 50 percent of its total ethanol credit requirement this year on the market, he said.
"At current prices, the cost of compliance is in the range of $125-150 million for the current year," Jennings said.
* Board approved extension of maturity date of class A, preferred shares of co for additional 5 year term to Nov 29, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 6 General Motors Co said on Monday it will lay off 1,100 workers in May at its Lansing Delta Township assembly plant in Michigan as it shifts production of a vehicle to Tennessee.
* Recommended to Tribunal that proposed merger between General Electric and Baker Hughes be approved, without conditions Further company coverage: