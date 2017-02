NEW YORK, Aug 5 HollyFrontier Corp ( HFC.N ) announced Friday that it will take a crude unit into turnaround at its 100,000 barrel-per-day Navajo refinery in Artesia, New Mexico, in early 2012 during its second-quarter earnings call with analysts.

The company also announced that it would perform maintenance on its entire West Tulsa, Oklahoma, plant as well as the the crude unit at its East Tulsa, Oklahoma, refinery in late 2012.

HollyFrontier plans to perform maintenance on the crude unit at its 52,000-bpd Cheyenne, Wyoming, refinery in early 2013.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr)