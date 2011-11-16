Nov 16 Crude oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp declared a special dividend for the second time this year and raised its regular quarterly dividend by 14 percent.

Shares in HollyFrontier Corp closed down 10 percent on Wednesday on fears that its lofty margins may soon fall as a new pipeline plan is expected to ease the glut that kept crude oil prices under check in the last few months.

Dallas-based HollyFrontier had earlier raised its quarterly cash dividend in August as it benefited from refining WTI crude that was trading at a sharp discount to the European benchmark Brent.

The company on Wednesday hiked its quarterly dividend to 10 cents a share and said it would also make a special payment of 15 cents a share to shareholders on record as of Nov. 29. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)