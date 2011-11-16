Nov 16 Crude oil refiner HollyFrontier
Corp declared a special dividend for the second time
this year and raised its regular quarterly dividend by 14
percent.
Shares in HollyFrontier Corp closed down 10 percent
on Wednesday on fears that its lofty margins may soon fall as a
new pipeline plan is expected to ease the glut that kept crude
oil prices under check in the last few months.
Dallas-based HollyFrontier had earlier raised its quarterly
cash dividend in August as it benefited from refining WTI crude
that was trading at a sharp discount to the European
benchmark Brent.
The company on Wednesday hiked its quarterly dividend to 10
cents a share and said it would also make a special payment of
15 cents a share to shareholders on record as of Nov. 29.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)