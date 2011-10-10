* New technology helps studios fight back against rentals
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, Oct 10 Hollywood is making a major
bet this coming holiday season that consumers will buy movies,
instead of renting, and view them on the go.
Facing the steady decline of physical disc sales, studios
from Warner Bros to Sony will launch their UltraViolet
cloud-based movie storage -- or "digital locker" -- service.
The studios are making a push to jump-start movie sales by
attracting consumers to the cloud. The new digital lockers keep
purchased copies of films on remote servers for viewing any
time on various devices, a move to make movie ownership more
appealing.
Renting movies, far less profitable for studios, has
dominated the home entertainment scene since Netflix Inc
(NFLX.O) made unlimited monthly rentals cheap and convenient.
Starting this month, consumers can buy the first film discs
offered with UltraViolet, a format designed to allow instant
streaming or downloading on devices ranging from videogame
consoles to tablets and Web-ready televisions.
Walt Disney Co (DIS.N), the only major film studio not
backing UltraViolet, plans to kick off a similar option in the
coming months called Disney Studio All Access.
With a "buy once, play anywhere" message, studios hope
consumers see more benefits to owning movies. Backers are
pitching flexibility for multiple devices, the promise of
owning rights to a movie for a lifetime, and the advantage of a
cloud-stored copy not hogging hard-drive space.
UltraViolet offers "more value for digital ownership. You
can stream wherever you are," said John Calkins, executive vice
president of global digital and commercial innovation at Sony
Pictures Home Entertainment.
PRESERVATION MODE
But will consumers embrace the idea, or has renting movies
become too ingrained as the top choice for home entertainment?
While renting remains more popular than buying, interest in
digital lockers as a movie-storage option has increased in the
past year, according to a recent survey by accounting and
consulting firm PwC. That likely stems from Apple Inc's
(AAPL.O) plans to offer cloud storage for music.
"Consumers are starting to understand the benefit of
storing other types of content in the cloud," said Matthew
Lieberman of PwC's entertainment, media and communications
practice.
Others are not sure cloud storage of movies will take off.
Apple sells movies through iTunes and has not backed
UltraViolet, a fact some industry analysts said would hurt
adoption.
Ownership also remains a tough sell now that consumers can
stream rented movies any time to a wide range of
Internet-connected devices, which has caused a steady march
downward for physical movie disc sales.
"We are in a preservation game," said James McQuivey, media
technology analyst at Forrester Research. "We are trying to
preserve an eroding base of DVD and Blu-ray spend. I don't see
any way in which this is going to reverse this slide."
To be sure, digital lockers are in their early days. Three
of Hollywood's major studios have announced titles that will
come with an UltraViolet option. Time Warner (TWX.N) unit
Warner Bros is selling DVD and Blu-ray discs with UltraViolet
rights for adult comedy "Horrible Bosses" starting on Tuesday
and superhero flick "The Green Lantern" beginning Friday.
Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N) jumps into the mix in early
December with comedy "Friends with Benefits" and family film
"The Smurfs" as the holiday shopping season gets in full swing.
Also in December, Universal Pictures will offer an UltraViolet
option with sci-fi Western "Cowboys & Aliens."
Paramount and 20th Century Fox have signed on to
UltraViolet but not yet announced films for the format.
Mark Teitell, general manager of the consortium that
developed UltraViolet, said the initial titles are "really the
beginning phase of this. It will be a ramp up."
Discs of Walt Disney and Pixar films will start coming with
Disney Studio All Access rights in the next few months, said
Lori MacPherson, executive vice president of global product
management at Walt Disney Studios.
But films from Disney-owned Marvel Studios are not
currently part of the effort.
Cloud storage "gives the benefit of ownership without the
issues of long download time, storage constraints and the lack
of interoperability," MacPherson said.
"It will be a game-changer for digital ownership," she
said.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Matthew Lewis, Bernard
Orr)