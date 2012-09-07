Sept 7 China's Dalian Wanda Group has followed up its $2.6 billion acquisition of the AMC Entertainment theatre chain with a series of meetings with Hollywood executives which could lead to the latest injection of Chinese funding into movie production.

Executives from the Chinese conglomerate, which closed the purchase of AMC on Sept. 4, made the rounds of Hollywood studios offering funds to help produce movies for outlets including its theaters in the United States and China, according to people with knowledge of the meetings.

Hollywood executives see Chinese joint ventures as one way to make films for the large and growing Chinese market that would not be subject to the nation's restrictions on the numbers of non-Chinese films theaters can show.

Studios, including Walt Disney, Dreamworks Animation and Legendary Pictures - which produced films such as "The Dark Knight Rises" for Warner Brothers - have signed agreements in the last year with Chinese partners that could lead to making films in China.

DreamWorks Animation said in August it will team with Chinese partners including state-owned China Media Capital to co-produce the next installment in its "Kung Fu Panda" franchise.

The Wanda contingent, led by Chairman and President Wang Jianlin, visited executives at Fox, Disney, Universal , Warner Brothers and Sony 6758.T>, the sources said.

The sessions "were more meet and greet than business meetings," said one person who attended, although Wang said his company was prepared to "spend substantial amounts" to invest in Hollywood films, either as co-productions of individual films or through a fund to invest in a group of movies.

Speaking through a translator, Wang also did not insist that the films be made in China, as other joint recent Hollywood-Chinese partnerships have stipulated.

At Wang's stop at Universal Pictures he exchanged gifts with Universal Chairman Adam Fogelson. He also met with Sid Ganis and Tom Sherak, former presidents of the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences.

Wanda operates 55 Wanda Plaza shopping malls, 34 five-star hotels, 814 cinema screens, 46 department stores and 51 karaoke outlets in China, it says on its web site. The company has assets of 250 billion yuan ($40 billion) and annual income of 140 billion, it says.

Wang told a Los Angeles press conference on Sept. 4 that the company was prepared to spend $10 billion over the next decade to expand its holdings in the United States and could add hotels and shopping malls as well as more movie theaters.

"We have the will and capability to go global," Wang said at the event. "The acquisition of AMC is the first step."

AMC would take the lead in buying added theaters, he said. AMC executives also visited the studios with Wang to talk about film investments.

AMC is a partner with theater chain Regal Entertainment Group in Open Road Films, which produces moderate-budgeted films such as the Liam Neeson thriller "The Grey." Open Road is not believed to be part of any deal Wanda might sign with Hollywood studios.