STOCKHOLM Dec 15 Swedish paper firm Holmen said on Thursday that orders for paperboard and printing paper remained weak and that things could get worse in the short term.

"In the short term there is a risk for a fall in demand, that there will be a weaker market for both paperboard and printing paper," CEO Magnus Hall told Reuters.

"We already have such a weak market for timber that I don't think it can get much worse." (Reporting by Christopher Jungstedt)