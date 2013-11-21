Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:
Nov 21 Hologic Inc : * Adopts one-year stockholder rights plan * Sets trigger at 10% * Says board of directors has unanimously adopted a one-year stockholder rights
plan * Board of directors may redeem the rights for $0.001 per right at any time
before an event that causes the rights to become exercisable * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:
* BT jumps after Openreach deal (Recasts, adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
LONDON, March 10 British Prime Minister Theresa May sought to reassure City executives at a private gathering hosted by Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley that she would seek the right deal for the financial services industry in upcoming Brexit negotiations.