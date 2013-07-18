July 18 Diagnostic device maker Hologic Inc
said its former chief executive Jack Cumming will
return to the helm and undertake a review of its businesses,
after its current CEO stepped down for personal reasons.
Hologic shares were up 5 percent at $21 in after-hours
trading. They closed at $19.97 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
Cumming served as Hologic CEO between 2001 and 2009 and
succeeds Robert Cascella, who took over from him. Cascella will
remain an adviser to the company through the end of November.
Hologic Chairman David LaVance said Cumming will undertake a
full assessment of its businesses, review the integration
progress of a recent acquisition, and evaluate the company's
capital allocation and capital return policies.
Bedford, Massachusetts-based Hologic spent $3.75 billion
last year to buy diagnostic test firm Gen-Probe Inc,
financing the deal through a combination of cash and debt.
"They made an expensive acquisition (and) people are
generally unhappy with it," ISI Group analyst Vijay Kumar said.
"I think what this change signals that the board is
listening to shareholders."
The company also mostly reaffirmed the third-quarter
forecasts that it provided in May. It now expects revenue of
about $626 million and adjusted profit of 38 cents per share.
Analysts expect a profit of 37 cents per share on revenue of
$626.82 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Kumar said the fact that the maker of mammography and
orthopedic imaging systems seems to have made Wall Street's
numbers this quarter was a positive, given the overall weak
industry.
Intuitive Surgical Inc on Thursday slashed its 2013
sales forecast citing disappointing demand for its surgical
robots.
Hologic will report on August 5 results for its third
quarter ended June 29.