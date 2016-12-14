Dec 14 Spain's Grifols SA, which develops plasma protein therapies, said it would buy U.S. medical device maker Hologic Inc's interest in their blood screening joint venture for $1.85 billion in cash.

Grifols, which owns the customer-facing activities of the venture, said the acquired assets comprise a plant in San Diego, California as well as development rights, licenses to patents and access to product manufacturers.

Hologic said it is mainly responsible for R&D and manufacturing the Procleix blood screening products, while Grifols is responsible for commercialization.

The companies share revenue from the business, whose products are molecular assays and instruments used to screen donated blood for viruses including HIV, hepatitis C and B and Zika. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)