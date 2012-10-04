Oct 4 Diagnostic device maker Hologic Inc
said a U.S. district judge found that medical
technology company Becton Dickinson & Co infringed on
four patents owned by Hologic's unit Gen-Probe.
The case will now go to a jury trial on Dec. 4 to determine
whether the infringement was willful and to decide on monetary
damages to Gen-Probe and other issues.
However, Judge Roger Benitez in the Southern District of
California also held that Becton did not infringe two of the
patents mentioned in Gen-Probe's lawsuit filed in October 2009.
Three of the infringed patents relate to assays on Becton
Dickinson's BD VIPER and BD MAX systems, while the fourth one
concerns BD's specimen collection products, Hologic said.
Gen-Probe was acquired by Hologic this year.
Hologic shares were flat at $21.21 on Thursday on the
Nasdaq. Becton Dickinson shares were also largely unchanged at
$78.78 on the New York Stock Exchange.