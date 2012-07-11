July 11 Diagnostic device maker Hologic Inc estimated its quarterly profit will meet or exceed its target as more customers switch to its 3D breast imaging device.

The company estimated earnings of 34 cents to 35 cents per share for the third quarter, compared with 32 cents per share a year earlier.

Hologic reaffirmed its 2012 profit view of $1.36 to $1.38 per share, but said it expects revenue at the low end of its forecast of $1.90 billion to $1.93 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.37 per share for 2012 on revenue of $1.91 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said a significant number of customers shifted orders to buy the company's three-dimensional breast imaging device from two dimensional digital mammography systems.

Most of the orders for the three-dimensional imaging device are expected to be installed in the fourth quarter, which increased backlog at the end of third quarter, the company said.

Hologic also said it arranged financing of about $3.05 billion to fund its acquisition of molecular diagnostic products maker Gen-Probe Inc.

Shares of Hologic, which have fallen 5 percent since the company announced the Gen-Probe buy in April end, closed at $18.16 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Vidya P L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)