Feb 3 Medical device maker Hologic Inc reported a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of its 3D digital mammography systems.

Hologic shares rose 4 percent in extended trading.

The company posted a net loss of $5.4 million, or 2 cents per share, for the first quarter ended Dec. 28, compared with a net income of $3.1 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Hologic earned 34 cents per share, ahead of analysts' average estimate of 31 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $612.4 million, but beat analysts' average estimate of $609.7 million.

The company's shares closed down 4 percent at $20.47 on the Nasdaq on Monday. (Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)