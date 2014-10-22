Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
Oct 22 Holosfind SA :
* Says its division Digital Social Retail launches convergence digital platform Social Retail
* Says new platform has been developed within joint venture agreement with Israeli company Media TV
Source text: bit.ly/1t4IXMR
Further company coverage:
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors lack fresh cues from overseas markets and await first- quarter corporate earnings before taking large new positions.
* Appoints Hans Kuropatwa as group chief mergers & acquistions officer