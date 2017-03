Oct 13 Homair Vacances SA :

* Says Homair Investissement launches tender offer followed by squeeze-out for its shares at 8.70 euros per share

* Homair Investissement plans to delist Homair Vacances from Alternext Source text: bit.ly/ZWLRbz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)