TORONTO May 11 Home Capital Group, Canada's biggest non-bank lender, is looking to divest about C$2 billion in assets to help pay down a high-interest loan and delay a potential sale of the entire company, according to people familiar with the situation.

The company, which has seen a rapid decline in deposits amid a regulatory probe, wants to sell all or part of its commercial mortgage portfolio, its consumer finance business and a small portion of its traditional residential mortgage portfolio to raise the C$2 billion, the people said. (Reporting by John Tilak and Matt Scuffham; Editing by Amran Abocar and Nick Zieminski)