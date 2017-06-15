GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise, oil languishes near 10-month low on glut fears
* Sterling holds gains after BOE economist signals rate hike vote
June 15 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Thursday it was aware of recent media reports concerning a potential refinancing transaction and that it would not comment on speculation and rumors.
The company's comment was in response to a request by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), following a rise in its share price on Wednesday.
Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter, that Home Capital is in talks with a syndicate of banks, including some of Canada's biggest lenders, to secure a loan of about C$2 billion ($1.5 billion) to replace a costly emergency credit line it agreed in April.
Home Capital said on Thursday it would inform the market as required but does not intend to make any further comment regarding speculation. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.